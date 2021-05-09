salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,947 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,299,306. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $216.50 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

