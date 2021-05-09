Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

