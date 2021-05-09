Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SVRA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

In other Savara news, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,522.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 68,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 162,958 shares of company stock valued at $269,692. 4.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Savara during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Savara by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Savara by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Savara by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Savara by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

