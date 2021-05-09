Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $641,000 Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $169.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.48.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $1,319,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at $52,045,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,919,343. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

