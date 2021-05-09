Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Invests $222,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after buying an additional 193,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after acquiring an additional 133,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

NYSE SJM opened at $136.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average is $119.31.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

