Schrödinger (SDGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Schrödinger to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Schrödinger has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Schrödinger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $68.37 on Friday. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $210,248.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,694 shares in the company, valued at $911,218.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $1,105,236.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,440.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,556,694 shares of company stock worth $137,380,166 in the last 90 days.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.