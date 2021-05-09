Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Purchases 148 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.0% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $95.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

