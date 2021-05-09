Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Takes $683,000 Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 120,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 179,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $20.02 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

