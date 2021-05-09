Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Takes $683,000 Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 120,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 179,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ VOD opened at $20.02 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
