Scotiabank Boosts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$48.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Interfor to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$36.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$7.93 and a 52-week high of C$37.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.79.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$662.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10. Also, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total transaction of C$271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$325,200.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

