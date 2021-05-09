Scotiabank Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$63.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STN. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.90.

STN stock opened at C$53.45 on Thursday. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18. The stock has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.82.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$876.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total transaction of C$1,876,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,293 shares in the company, valued at C$1,945,587.89. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total value of C$156,861.30. Insiders sold a total of 66,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,354 in the last quarter.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

