Scotiabank Raises Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$12.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on CGX. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.79.
TSE:CGX opened at C$12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$791.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.68. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$16.90.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.