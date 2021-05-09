Scotiabank Raises Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$12.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CGX. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.79.

TSE:CGX opened at C$12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$791.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.68. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$16.90.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The business had revenue of C$52.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

