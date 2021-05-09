Scrypta (LYRA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $270.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $499,665.50 and approximately $270.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030065 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001178 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004719 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003700 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,789,607 coins and its circulating supply is 16,989,607 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.