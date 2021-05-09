Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.45 Million

Analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will announce $138.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $140.60 million. Select Interior Concepts posted sales of $125.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year sales of $595.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $594.30 million to $596.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $636.35 million, with estimates ranging from $631.30 million to $641.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Select Interior Concepts.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.

SIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. 62,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,411. The company has a market capitalization of $227.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.