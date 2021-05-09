Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Position Boosted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,048,000 after buying an additional 151,066 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

NYSE:SRE opened at $137.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $140.30.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

