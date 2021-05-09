Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,035,000 after acquiring an additional 139,757 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $137.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.26.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.