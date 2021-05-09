Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 106,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,687. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Earnings History for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit