Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 106,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,687. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.