ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,083.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $483.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $515.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.49. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.29 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

