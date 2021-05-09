SFE Investment Counsel Sells 12,423 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJL. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7,595.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 121,521 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 146,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$23.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,485. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07.

