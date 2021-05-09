Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Shake Shack updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $16.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,646,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,731. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.17.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.