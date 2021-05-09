Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Shake Shack updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $16.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,646,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,731. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.
In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Shake Shack
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.
