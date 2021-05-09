Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $93.00. The stock had previously closed at $105.62, but opened at $96.50. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Shake Shack shares last traded at $91.22, with a volume of 9,422 shares changing hands.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,417 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.03. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.