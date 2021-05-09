Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of SHEN stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.15. 99,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,213. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

