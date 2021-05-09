Shirley A. Jackson Sells 3,015 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
FedEx stock opened at $314.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.74. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $315.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
