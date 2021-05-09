Shirley A. Jackson Sells 3,015 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FedEx stock opened at $314.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.74. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $315.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.