Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,420.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shopify to a positive rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,386.09.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,108.60 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $685.00 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,149.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1,142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.12, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Shopify by 8.5% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Shopify by 13.1% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.