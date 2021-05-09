Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) Hits Market Cap of $19.96 Million

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Shroom.Finance has a total market cap of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00087399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00066855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.58 or 0.00800926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00105749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,388.30 or 0.09093648 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Profile

Shroom.Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance . The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

