Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 2,940 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $218.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $219.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.29 and its 200-day moving average is $198.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

