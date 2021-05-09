Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,884,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,024. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $99.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average is $87.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

