Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after buying an additional 1,563,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after buying an additional 792,778 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,758,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after buying an additional 289,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.86. 1,257,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,061. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.