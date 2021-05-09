Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 41,961 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,961 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $59,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after purchasing an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after purchasing an additional 937,668 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

