Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,748 shares of company stock worth $19,368,166 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.76. 3,977,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,659. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $99.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit