Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 255,748 shares of company stock worth $19,368,166 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.76. 3,977,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,659. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $99.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

