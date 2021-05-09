Signata Reaches Market Cap of $3.86 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Signata coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Signata has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar. Signata has a market cap of $3.86 million and $214,843.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00088135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00104566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.10 or 0.00786266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.55 or 0.09166786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Signata Profile

SATA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,316 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

