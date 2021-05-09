Signature Chain Price Tops $0.0065 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. Signature Chain has a market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $3,727.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded 76.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00105316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.46 or 0.00793409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,305.36 or 0.09221713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001702 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.