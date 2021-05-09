Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $30.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKLZ. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.93.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.39. Skillz has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,282,034.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,992,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,219,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,763,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,207,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

