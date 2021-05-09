SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Down to $21.58

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.58, but opened at $20.81. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 2,050 shares changing hands.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

