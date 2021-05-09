Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 342,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,431,000 after acquiring an additional 88,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,989. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.