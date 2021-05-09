Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Now Covered by Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.40 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.90 price target on the stock.

EM stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Smart Share Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

