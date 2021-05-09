Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,496.15

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,496.15 ($19.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,570 ($20.51). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,567 ($20.47), with a volume of 1,810,240 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,761.33 ($23.01).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,427.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,496.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The firm has a market cap of £13.92 billion and a PE ratio of 42.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.88%.

About Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

