Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SDXAY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)

