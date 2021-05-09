Solana (SOL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $537.40 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Solana has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $44.49 or 0.00077516 BTC on popular exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion and $537.40 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00088461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00066931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.83 or 0.00799439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00105558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.30 or 0.09227919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

