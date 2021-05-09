SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $325.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by Truist from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $300.40.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $220.40 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.40.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.