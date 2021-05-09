Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.48

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.48 and traded as high as $39.77. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $39.77, with a volume of 4,472 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $103.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, CFO Daphne Kelley sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $53,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert F. Carney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $48,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,410.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

