Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.71. Southside Bancshares reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ SBSI traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $42.27. 81,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $42.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

