Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Trading Up 47.5% Over Last Week

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 47.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $83,591.72 and approximately $1,262.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00084983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00067244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00105216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.00 or 0.00784927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.42 or 0.09006356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

