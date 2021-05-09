SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Position Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV opened at $86.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average is $72.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

