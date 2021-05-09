SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Stock Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWX opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

