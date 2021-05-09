Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TOY. National Bankshares upped their target price on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark upped their target price on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.36.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$43.19 on Thursday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$16.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.99.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

