Spinnaker Trust Acquires 4,115 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000.

Shares of IBDN stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $25.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52.

