Spinnaker Trust Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $291.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $294.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

