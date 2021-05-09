Spinnaker Trust Has $313,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $143.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.12 and its 200 day moving average is $133.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

