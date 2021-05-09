Spinnaker Trust Purchases 236 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $145.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.61 and a 200-day moving average of $125.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.