Spinnaker Trust Sells 3,973 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Savior LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

